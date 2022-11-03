Former DeKalb County Commissioner found guilty of extortion, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal jury has convicted a former commissioner of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Wednesday for extorting a DeKalb County subcontractor in connection with a $1.8 million contract.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from about May 2014 to August 2014, 63-year-old Sharon Barnes Sutton, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, demanded monthly payments of $500 from a subcontractor, later increasing her demand to $1,000 per month.

Court documents also alleged the subcontractor made the first $500 payment in June 2014 at a restaurant in Decatur and the second $500 cash payment in July 2014 at Barnes Sutton’s residence.

According to investigators, the FBI disrupted Barnes Sutton’s continued demands in August 2014.

Separately, Barnes Sutton also accepted a $5,000 cash bribe from an FBI confidential source who had business before the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, officials say.

Barnes Sutton was found guilty of two counts of extortion. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

