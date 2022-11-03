Grandfather of missing Chatham County toddler killed in hit-and-run accident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The grandfather of missing toddler Quinton Simon has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in Burke County.

Burke County Sheriff’s deputies found 61-year-old Henry Dale “Bubba” Moss Sr. near the 9900 block of Highway 23 around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Moss died at the scene. The sheriff’s office believes he was hit around 5:30 a.m. by an unidentified vehicle.

Moss. Sr.’s family confirmed the death on Facebook.

This is the latest tragedy for Quinton’s father Henry Moss Jr. In addition to his father’s death this week and his son’s presumed death, Moss Jr.’s mother passed away last week.

Police are still looking to identify the driver. Anyone with information should contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133 or J.Wylds@BCSO-ga.org.

