INTERVIEW: Latin Restaurant Weeks coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Latin Restaurant Weeks (LRW) celebrates its inaugural year to drive awareness to Atlanta’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, and bartenders while spotlighting the diversity of Latine flavors offered throughout the city. In partnership with Grubhub and Feed the Soul Foundation, local restaurants will feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American/Hispanic businesses.

The “Tour de Sabor” campaign – “tour of the flavors” – encourages residents to expand their palate during the two-week event Nov. 4 through Nov. 18. LRW will bring prominence to the variety of Latin regions represented in the greater Atlanta area. Participants will highlight menu selections that represent their fare’s authenticity and culture.

Latin Restaurant Weeks will partner again with Feed the Soul Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aids marginalized entrepreneurs in the culinary industry with business development and advertising resources, scholarship opportunities, and emergency funding.

Karinn Andréa Chavarria stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about the event.

