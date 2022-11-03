Jail escapee captured after chase, “physical altercation” with U.S. Marshal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia jail escapee captured in Tallahassee could be facing more charges after court documents say he bailed out of a car and fought with a U.S. Marshal trying to arrest him.

John Mincey was arrested near the corner of Miccosukee Road and Capital Circle NE Wednesday evening. An arrest affidavit just filed in circuit court says when U.S. Marshals spotted Mincey at the Circle K on the corner, he took off running. That same affidavit says Mincey was arrested after a “physical altercation with law enforcement.”

Ezreyah Bragdon was also arrested nearby on Miccosukee Commons Road. U.S. Marshals say she is Mincey’s girlfriend and was driving the maroon sedan seen in WCTV’s video of the arrest scene.

Court records show Bragdon has warrants out of Tattnall County, Georgia, for aiding in Mincey’s escape from jail. The arrest warrant says she used her cell phone to discuss an “escape plan” during jail phone calls.

Mincey and fellow inmate Meahki Carter are accused of escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on October 10th.

Our sister station, WTOC in Savannah, previously reported on Mincey’s arrest after deputies said he and another man kidnapped a teen and forced him to jump off a bridge near Reidsville, Georgia, in May.

Carter was also arrested in Tallahassee Wednesday night. Arrest papers in his case say members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force tracked Carter to an apartment on Joe Louis Street and wound up chasing him through the complex before tackling and arresting him.

Mincey, Carter and Bragdon are all in the Leon County Jail awaiting extradition to Tattnall County, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.