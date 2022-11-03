Kennesaw authorities investigating fatal crash

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Kennesaw on Thursday afternoon.

According to Cobb County police officials, units responded to a fatal crash near Campus Loop and Frey Road.

It is unclear at this time what led up to this crash.

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tarek Mentouri appears in court for the first time on sexual assault charges on May 19, 2021.
Judge revokes bond of former massage therapist accused of rape, sexual assault
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic,...
Tiger King’s Joe Exotic describes Atlanta federal prison as ‘bottom of hell’
school bus generic
False report of shooter at North Atlanta High School
This was primary election day in Richmond County.
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states