Lawyer creates safety checklist for artists following murder of rapper Takeoff

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local entertainment attorney has created a safety checklist for artists following the murder of Migos Rapper Takeoff.

“We’ve had Jam Master J, of course, we’ve had Nipsy, everybody knows about Nipsy, and Biggie and Tupac,” lists Attorney James L. Walker.

Since the late 1980s, 50 major hip-hop artists have been murdered. Entertainment Attorney James Walker is sick of it.

“I’ve watched so many people die. It breaks my heart,” said Walker.

That’s why he’s made a safety checklist for his clients and for anyone in the entertainment industry.

“I think when you’re a top artist, whether you’re in rap, whether pop, R&B, whatever, you have to be mindful that while 90% of the people love you, there’s that 10% out there that can’t stand you,” said Walker.

The checklist is detailed, getting into how to travel safely, how to dress, where to eat, etc. The main point is to always have a plan.

“So that we know where you are, who’s going to be with you, who’s going to be on that bus, that limo, that car service, there are no gaps in terms of safety,” said Walker. “We want to make sure we know every detail along the way, and you’ve got ample security.”

Walker is sending that list out to agencies, lawyers, and labels.

