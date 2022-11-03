Metro Atlanta animal shelters in crisis mode, experiencing pet overcrowding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is an urgent need to find animals a home. Lifeline Animal Project wants to find a place for 200 pets from all its metro Atlanta shelters before the end of the week.

They say dogs are being dropped off at a record pace, 15 to 30 dogs per day. As a result, dogs are temporarily housed in crates that line the shelter halls. Shelter stalls holding more than six dogs each.

“Anything that you can provide, like crates of food. Stuff like that for the animals. Enrichment supplies. Things that can help make their lives a little bit better with us,” said Lauren Nembhard, Lifeline Animal Project Kennel Manager at Fulton County Animal Services.

Lifeline’s Fulton County shelter is designed for just 80 dogs, but right now they’re caring for nearly 400. In DeKalb County, the number is more than 600. The non-profit, which euthanizes as a last resort only for dogs that show aggression, says they need fosters and adopters for at least 200 dogs right now.

“So people who can just take animals just for a little bit so they don’t have to come into the building and we can work to get them adopted from your home,” said Nembhard.

Lifeline is turning to social media for help. They’re collaborating with local influences, like Mareese Bolton. The 21-year-old is using his Petaholiccs Instagram following to get the word out about the importance of pet adoption.

“You always feel that unconditional love. It’s not a big responsibility especially when you get everything down pat. Do you understand everything? It’s a love that will always be remembered,” said Petaholiics Pet Service official Mareese Bolton.

Shelter overcrowding is taking its toll on those who care for the animals.

Ideally, one staff or volunteer member would watch over just 10 dogs - but now that number is closer to 30.

“We want to see them in good homes. They don’t deserve to be in cages. And our staff don’t deserve to be overworked. They, we all need the support,” said Nembhard.

How you can help:

ADOPT: visit FultonAnimalServices.com/adopt

FOSTER: sign up at LifeLineAnimal.org/foster.

DONATE: visit FultonAnimalServices.com/donate or shop their wish-list at Amzn.to/3a4STl2

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.