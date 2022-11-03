Schoolhouse Brewing to open second location ‘The Gymnasium’ at The Point

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Schoolhouse Brewing will open a second location at The Point shopping center in Druid Hills.

The sports-themed “The Gymnasium” will have 12 televisions with a rotation of sporting events to go along with variety of beer and wine as well as games, live music and special events.

Middle school teachers turned business owners Justin Waller and Thomas Monti opened their first location in Marietta and combine their love of teaching with their love of beer. The brewery frequently hosts homebrew classes and touts itself as “always open source.” The brewery offers all the things you need to make its beers at home in its homebrew store.

The grand opening celebration will be Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

