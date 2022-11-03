Small plane crashes beside Georgia home; no serious injuries

A Bushby Mustang II at the Expo Aero Brasil 2005.
A Bushby Mustang II at the Expo Aero Brasil 2005.(Renato Spilimbergo Carvalho/Wikimedia Commons)
(AP) - A pilot had minor injuries and no one else was hurt after a small plane crashed next to a home in southeast Georgia, according to police.

Emergency responders in Statesboro found the single-engine plane crumpled on the ground Wednesday afternoon beside a vehicle parked outside a house. Police Chief Mike Broadhead told the Statesboro Herald the pilot was able to walk and was taken for medical treatment as a precaution.

No one else was hurt. The home at the crash site sits next to a large open field.

The police chief said the National Transportation Safety Board was sending investigators. The pilot’s name was not immediately released.

The plane’s identification number shows it is a Bushby Mustang II manufactured in 1996, according to online registration information from the Federal Aviation Administration. Its owner is a corporation based in Delaware.

