Suspended Atlanta judge to receive second public reprimand Nov. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Suspended Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Terrinee Gundy will receive a second public reprimand Nov. 4.

The Georgia Supreme Court originally ordered the reprimand and suspended Gundy 90 days without pay in August for “being habitually tardy and excessively absent.”

The Supreme Court then ordered Fulton County Chief Judge Christopher Brasher to deliver the reprimand. He did so Oct. 5. However, the Judicial Qualifications Commission claims it never received notice that Gundy received the reprimand. Now, Gundy will be reprimanded again.

Gundy’s defense claims the courtroom was open and no one was barred from entering the courtroom. The Georgia Supreme Court did not buy the argument.

Gundy was “habitually tardy and excessively absent” between January 2016 and July 2018, often showing up one to two hours late and missing 122 days of work in total. This culminated in an incident in which she kept six defendants in jail a week after their scheduled release by refusing to give them a day in court. She was attempting to hurry through her calendar due to her lateness.

This resulted in writs of habeas corpus being filed. Gundy then signed signature bonds and released the defendants.

The reprimand will be issued 11 a.m. Nov. 4 in Courtroom 8E of the Fulton County Superior Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.