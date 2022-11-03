Two $1M Powerball tickets sold in Georgia, still no jackpot winner

Two lucky Georgians matched five numbers Wednesday night, winning $1 million each.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but two people in Georgia are a million dollars richer.

No one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, which means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the red Powerball is 23.

In Georgia, two people matched five numbers, winning $1 million each. The following is a breakdown of Wednesday night’s draw result, according to the Georgia Lottery website:

Georgia Powerball drawing results for Nov. 2, 2022.
No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

Nearly all players choose the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be $745.9 million.

