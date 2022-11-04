33-year-old DeKalb County man arrested for sexual exploitation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 33-year-old DeKalb County man has been arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began an investigation into Jonathan Evans’ online activity after receiving a cybertip report regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.

This investigation led to a search warrant of Evans’ home and his subsequent arrest. GBI was aided in the execution of this search warrant by the DeKalb County Police Department. Evans was taken to the Rockdale County Jail upon his arrest, in reference to unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

