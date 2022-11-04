35-year-old DeKalb County man arrested for sexual exploitation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 35-year-old DeKalb County man has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI began an investigation into Justin Kennedy’s online activity after receiving multiple tips regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material.

This investigation led to a search warrant of Kennedy’s home and his subsequent arrest. GBI was aided in the execution of this search warrant by the DeKalb County Police Department. Kennedy was taken to DeKalb County Jail on his arrest.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

