Deputy shot during incident in McDonough, police on scene

Brenston Bernard Thomas
Brenston Bernard Thomas(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are on the scene of an incident in the 4100 block of Hopewell Place near Haddon Place in McDonough, which is in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Brenston Bernard Thomas is wanted for shooting a deputy. The deputy has been transported to a local hospital and reportedly in critical condition.

No other information has been provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office indicated that they will release more information shortly.

If you see the suspect or his car, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says to call 911 and to not approach him.

