Amid violence, officials discuss adding metal detectors to Gwinnett Co. schools

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – In wake of a recent string of violence in or around schools in Gwinnett County, officials announced they support the potential use of metal detectors as a risk-reduction tool in Gwinnett County public schools.

“The first method of protecting lives is perimeter defense. We must take the necessary to prioritize the safety and security of all students steps to prioritize the safety and security of all students and staff within our public school’s system,” said Gwinnett County Solicitor-General Brian Whiteside.

There have been multiple violent incidents in or near schools in Gwinnett County in recent weeks, causing concern among students, staff, parents, and community members.

On Wednesday, hundreds of parents, community leaders, and school officials crowded into a Lilburn church in what organizers called a ‘Code Red’ meeting over the escalating violence in Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The meeting was roughly two weeks after a 17-year-old was shot and killed just off campus at Norcross High School.

On Oct. 21, Gwinnett County police officers were called to assist Shiloh’s resource officer after someone may have fired a shot into the air near the school and then ran away.

Back in August, a false report of a gun resulted in a lockdown at Berkmar High School in Lilburn.

“Metal detectors have been known to lower the chance of violent acts from taking place. These risk-reduction tools will add an additional layer of protection and allow students to receive a quality education in a safe environment,” Whiteside said.

The Gwinnett Police Department say they responded to a fatal shooting involving an officer on Nov. 4.

Jefferson High School senior Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway on Oct. 5, according to Gwinnett County police.

