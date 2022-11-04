Another Democrat breaks with party, endorses GOP Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Democrat has broken ranks with his party and endorsed Republican Brian Kemp in his gubernatorial re-election campaign.

On Friday, former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall also endorsed state Sen. Burt Jones in the Republican’s bid to become Georgia’s next lieutenant governor.

Kemp, who is leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in many polls, was endorsed last week by Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat who served as Georgia governor from from 1983 to 1991.

Hall was a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor earlier this year but lost to Charlie Bailey, who also now trails Jones in numerous polls ahead of next Tuesday’s election.

More than two million early votes have already been cast since early voting began Oct. 17, and several previous voting numbers have already been shattered.

