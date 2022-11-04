Clayton County officials identify fatal I-75 crash victim

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.

According to officials, a Clayton County police officer was investigating a crash near Tara Boulevard on I-75 northbound around 3 a.m. Officials say “all lanes were closed and traffic was at a standstill.” According to officials, there were injuries reported in the crash that Clayton County officials were investigating.

A tractor-trailer was stopped because of the crash when a Chevrolet SUV slammed into it at a “high rate of speed.”

The driver was identified by officials as Peter DeToffoli. There were no other injuries reported by officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

