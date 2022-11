ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash involving a semi and car has traffic at a standstill on I-75 North between Forest Pkwy and Old Dixie Hwy in Clayton County Friday morning.

Police have opened one northbound lane, but traffic is backed up for miles.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on I-75 north before Forest Pkwy in Clayton Co. due to deadly crash. Use I-675 or Hwy 41 as alternate routes. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/vuinSaQFrW — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) November 4, 2022

#Update: 3:45a.m., One lane is now open. HAPPENING NOW!!!! The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal... Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Friday, November 4, 2022

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: An accident involving a semi and a car has I-75 NB at a standstill between Forest PKWY and Old Dixie HWY. If you’re heading into town, make sure and get off at Old Dixie or sooner and take Frontage Rd. You can get back on 75 at Forest PKWY. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/UU8mts3DQr — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) November 4, 2022

Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area.

