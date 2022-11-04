Driver killed, child injured after colliding with Clayton County Police cruiser

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and a child is injured after colliding with a Clayton County Police cruiser Friday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol says troopers were dispatched to a crash with injuries involving a Clayton County Police officer. Upon arrival, troopers spoke with the officer, identified as 24-year-old Cameron Pack, who said he was traveling north on Highway 85 responding to a call without his emergency equipment activated. He said a blue Ford Fiesta was in the center turning lane attempting to turn left into the KFC but turned into the path of the officer and was struck on the passenger side in the northbound lanes.

The officer advised that he attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid the collision. The impact forced the officer’s vehicle to travel off the roadway to the right, onto the sidewalk down a small hill, where he dropped off into an empty parking lot and struck the front of a building.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks, of Atlanta, was transported to Grady and died from his injuries. Banks’ rear seat passenger, a two-year-old boy, was transported to CHOA – Egleston with unknown injuries.

The officer was taken to Grady Hospital and has since been released.

A GSP SCRT team is assisting with this investigation.

