Early voting ends Friday in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday is the last day Georgians will be able to cast early ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, races in which Democrat Stacey Abrams is seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor, and a race in which the nation’s balance of political power may rest.

More than two million early votes have already been cast since early voting began Oct. 17, and several previous voting numbers have already been shattered.

The nation’s most watched governor’s race features incumbent Republican Brian Kemp facing a re-election challenge from Abrams.

This year’s race is a rematch of their epic 2018 race, in which they both sought the governor’s mansion, as then-Gov. Nathan Deal was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term. Kemp was then secretary of state, while Abrams had just finished up a term as a state House representative from intown Atlanta.

But this year’s rematch is much different from their 2018 encounter. Kemp now has a four-year record as governor of mostly popular conservative philosophies; oversees a strong state economy; and seems to have weathered a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the outcome of state’s 2020 presidential election.

Abrams, meanwhile, has been out of office since 2017 and is consistently trailing in the polls.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing a strong challenge from Republican Herschel Walker in his bid for a full, six-year Senate term. That race could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

Walker and Warnock could face each other in a December runoff if neither captures a majority of the vote.

