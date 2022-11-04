FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny today; Spotty showers Saturday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Friday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 68°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be a great afternoon in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will increase tonight with a mostly cloudy weekend with spotty showers. While a few showers are possible, the coverage will only be at 20-30%, so don’t cancel your weekend plans!

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Saturday
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Saturday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 10 a.m. Sunday
Forecast map for 10 a.m. Sunday(Atlanta News First)

Record heat is also expected this weekend with highs in the low 80s Sunday and Monday! We’ll see a dry start to next week with cooler highs and a slight chance of rain by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mostly sunny today; Spotty showers this weekend
Mostly sunny today; Spotty showers this weekend
A cool, clear start to Friday
VIDEO FORECAST | A cool start to Friday, record warmth in the extended forecast!
A cool, clear start to Friday
First Alert Forecast | Friday weather will be stunning!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Near-record warmth this weekend