FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny today; Spotty showers Saturday

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Friday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 68°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be a great afternoon in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will increase tonight with a mostly cloudy weekend with spotty showers. While a few showers are possible, the coverage will only be at 20-30%, so don’t cancel your weekend plans!

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Saturday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 10 a.m. Sunday (Atlanta News First)

Record heat is also expected this weekend with highs in the low 80s Sunday and Monday! We’ll see a dry start to next week with cooler highs and a slight chance of rain by Wednesday.

