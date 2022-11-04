FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny today; Spotty showers Saturday
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 70s.
Friday’s summary
High - 76°
Normal high - 68°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
It’ll be a great afternoon in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will increase tonight with a mostly cloudy weekend with spotty showers. While a few showers are possible, the coverage will only be at 20-30%, so don’t cancel your weekend plans!
Record heat is also expected this weekend with highs in the low 80s Sunday and Monday! We’ll see a dry start to next week with cooler highs and a slight chance of rain by Wednesday.
