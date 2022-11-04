First-place Falcons hope to keep running against Chargers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have one of the NFL’s biggest surprises in the first half of the season.

They’ll try to retain their hold on first place in the NFC South when they play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Falcons are 4-4. The Chargers, coming off their bye week, are 4-3.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley says the Falcons are winning with offense.

The Falcons rank fifth in the league in rushing and have enjoyed a recent surge in explosive passing plays.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will face the Chargers’ Justin Herbert in a matchup of Oregon alumni.

