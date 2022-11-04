Foodie Friday: Gocha’s Breakfast Bar stops by Atlanta News First!

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday is National Nachos Day. Celebrity hairstylist and chef Gocha showed us Impossible Sweet Potato Vegan Nachos from Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, an innovative spin on the traditional nacho recipe. Currently, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar has two current Atlanta locations, in Cascade and Fayetteville.

Tripadvisor named Gocha’s one of the best 10 best Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

