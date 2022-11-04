GDOT: Construction at top of I-285 on time and going well

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There have been closures and construction at the top of I-285 for almost a month and representatives with the Georgia Department of Transportation say the project is going smoothly and is on time.

“It’s been pretty smooth, and traffic is moving maybe a little bit slower than it has been in the past,” said Kyle Collins, the communications program manager for GDOT.

Collins says things are going better than expected with the project.

“We maybe haven’t seen as much of the profound delays as we advertised when this thing was kicking off,” said Collins.

Right now, the inner lanes eastbound and westbound between Ashford Dunwoody and Roswell Road are closed. The left turn lane from Glenridge onto 285 westbound is also closed.

“We’ve had a blip here and there, you know, one stalled vehicle can cause gridlock in this corridor,” said Collins.

The next change coming: a new 400 southbound opening at the 5C North Springs Marta exit. That will open near Spalding Drive, so drivers will have to exit almost a mile sooner than usual. And the changes will keep coming through the start of next summer.

Right now, around 300,000 people drive the top section of 285 each day. The new bridges will mean they can hold more cars.

