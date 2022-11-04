Man fatally shot by officer in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department says responded to a fatal shooting involving an officer Friday morning.

During a news conference, officials said officers responded to a suspicious person call. A man with a handgun was walking around a soccer field that’s on private property. Upon arrival, officers said they confronted the man, and he pointed a gun at them. An officer then fired his weapon, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said a note was found on the man that was addressed to police, but it is not known what the note said at this time.

The incident reportedly happened near Singleton Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Police say that the southbound lanes of JCB are partially blocked at this time.

The GBI has taken over the investigation.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is received.

