UGA football team competes with Tennessee on and off the field

The two teams are competing to see whose fans can donate the most diapers to benefit Helping Mamas.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws behind offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50)...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws behind offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Helping Mamas is an organization that provides baby items and period products to families in need. Right now, they’re seeing a greater need for diapers and are out of some sizes.

The non-profit has a location in Knoxville and Atlanta.

They decided to host a friendly competition before the University of Georgia vs. the University of Tennessee game on Nov. 5. The Dawgs are trailing behind Tennessee for donations. You can give a monetary donation or purchase diapers online.

Both sides are also being represented; ESPN anchor and University of Georgia alum Elle Duncan is rooting for the Dawgs, while University of Tennessee alum and ESPN The Magazine senior writer Ryan McGee is representing the Vols.

Looking to donate? Click here.

