UGA football team competes with Tennessee on and off the field

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Helping Mamas is an organization that provides baby items and period products to families in need. Right now, they’re seeing a greater need for diapers and are out of some sizes.

The non-profit has a location in Knoxville and Atlanta.

They decided to host a friendly competition before the University of Georgia vs. the University of Tennessee game on Nov. 5. The Dawgs are trailing behind Tennessee for donations. You can give a monetary donation or purchase diapers online.

The two teams are competing to see whose fans can donate the most diapers to benefit Helping Mamas.

Both sides are also being represented; ESPN anchor and University of Georgia alum Elle Duncan is rooting for the Dawgs, while University of Tennessee alum and ESPN The Magazine senior writer Ryan McGee is representing the Vols.

