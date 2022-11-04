INTERVIEW: Taste Around Town is in Chamblee this weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Taste Around Town will stop in Chamblee tonight and tomorrow! The event lasts from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and in two sessions tomorrow from noon to 3 and 7 to 10 p.m., offering visitors the chance to try the best food in the Atlanta suburb.

First Alert Meteorologist Rodney Harris stopped by Lagarde, one of the many restaurants at the event.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.