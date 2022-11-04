INTERVIEW: VIVA Tequila Festival coming this weekend!

INTERVIEW: Viva Tequila Festival coming this weekend!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The VIVA Tequila Festival is happening this weekend! It will be held Nov. 6 at the Monday Night Brewing Garage, bringing the taste of Mexico’s finest tequilas right here to Atlanta.

Founder and CEO Juan “Mr. Tequila” Bonilla stopped by Atlanta News First to talk more about the festival!

More information can be found here.

