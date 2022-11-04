INTERVIEW: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is tomorrow!

INTERVIEW: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is tomorrow!
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening this Saturday!

Atlanta News First spoke with Sonisha Christmas, whose dad has Alzheimer’s and will be participating in the event! He will be holding a blue flower, representing people living with the disease.

To learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.

