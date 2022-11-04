Johns Creek allows children to ride bikes on sidewalks

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Johns Creek is making your child’s next bike ride a little safer.

Johns Creek told Atlanta News First it changed city code to allow those ages 18 and younger to ride on sidewalks instead of on the busy streets. The city will amend sub-section (b) of section 54-6, which currently prohibits anyone from riding bikes on sidewalks.

Anyone on a bike still has to yield to people walking.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

