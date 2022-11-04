Metro Atlanta sheriff slams Stacey Abrams for ‘good ole boy’ remark

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta sheriff has fired back at Democrat Stacey Abrams’ characterization of more than sheriffs who “want to be able to take Black people off the streets.”

Abrams comment, made during Sunday night’s second and final gubernatorial debate between her and Gov. Brian Kemp, is “one of the most offensive things I’ve ever heard come from any candidate’s mouth,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrel Dix wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Kemp and Abrams were discussing the issue of crime. Abrams was responding to Kemp’s comment he has the the endosement of 107 sheriffs.

“I’m not a member of the good ole boys club,” Abrams said. “So, no, I don’t have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take Black people off the streets, who want to be able to go without accountability.”

“Ms. Abrams, just in case you didn’t know, sheriffs in Georgia are required to live in the county they serve, are elected by the people who live in the counties they serve, and serve 4-year terms,” Dix wrote in a post that has already received more than 1,000 comments. “They are not appointed, but are elected to office just as you are seeking to be elected to office.

“Georgia Sheriffs are also a culturally diverse group of men and women. That means that the people we serve, no matter what party they represent or color of their skin, have an extraordinarily strong voice in who they choose to serve them as Sheriff. If we do our jobs the people can re-elect us, if we don’t do our jobs, the people have the power to vote us out of office. In the end, citizens have the final say, not professional politicians.”

Earlier this week, the president of the Georgia Sheriffs Association struck back as well.

“Stacey Abrams’ comments about Georgia sheriffs in Sunday night’s debate are exactly the type of false, demoralizing, and offensive accusations that have driven good men and women away from the law enforcement profession,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, president of the Georgia Sheriffs Association, an organization that said it does not make political endorsements.

“The sheriffs, sheriff deputies, police officers, and other members of our community are brave individuals who wake up every day to put their lives on the line for everyone in their community, no matter their race, background, or walk of life. To suggest otherwise is insulting and outrageous.”

McDuffie, who is sheriff of Effingham County in southeast Georgia, called on Abrams to apologize.

Kemp. according to his campaign, does not have the endorsement of the association, but said more than 100 sheriffs have endorsed the Republican governor in his re-election campaign.

On Friday, another Democrat broke ranks with his party and endorsed Kemp. Former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall also endorsed state Sen. Burt Jones in the Republican’s bid to become Georgia’s next lieutenant governor.

Kemp was endorsed last week by Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat who served as Georgia governor from from 1983 to 1991.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie campaigned for Kemp this week.

Abrams, after a a campaign appearance with former president Barack Obama, is spending her campaign’s final week in a bus tour across the state.

