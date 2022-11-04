More than 150,000 Georgians voted Thursday, largest turnout day this midterm

On Thursday, election officials reported the largest single-day turnout of Georgia voters since...
On Thursday, election officials reported the largest single-day turnout of Georgia voters since early-voting began two weeks ago.(Atlanta News First)
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, election officials reported the largest single-day turnout of Georgia voters since early-voting began two weeks ago.

Roughly 157,280 people cast their ballots on Thursday, tweeted Gabriel Sterling, interim Deputy Secretary of State.

“That will put us likely over 2.25 million when we take into account absentees when we open up tomorrow,” said Sterling in a tweet.

Sterling said on Thursday they were seeing 280 ballots come in every minute.

“It feels good, took a little longer than I thought, I got out of there. I’m happy,” said Jaylon Foster, after voting at a Fulton County polling place.

And yet, officials expect Friday, the final day of early voter, to yield an even larger turnout.

“And tomorrow will be the biggest day of all. The problem with being the biggest day of all, it’s going to have the biggest lines at some of these locations unfortunately,” said Sterling, in an interview with Atlanta News First.

Friday will be the final time Georgians will be abel to cast a ballot until polls oen on Tuesday morning, Election Day.

Sterling said the first results could be published as early as 7:15 on Tuesday evening.

He said in recently-passed legislation, lawmakers clarified that all counties are eligible to begin tabulating ballots from early and absentee voting starting at 7 on Tuesday morning.

“All of our big counties have announced that they are going to do this. So we expect to get absentee and early voter results hopefully relatively early before 8, 8:30p,” said Sterling on Thursday.

For anyone who has registered but still hasn’t voted, Sterling encourages you to verify your polling place ahead of Eleciton Day.

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

