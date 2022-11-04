Out And About In The ATL | Nov. 4-6, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather will be perfect this weekend and there’s some pretty great events happening in metro Atlanta. Check out our latest Out and About in the ATL list. If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.

FRIDAY

Battle & Brew in Sandy Springs is hosting House of the Dragon Cocktail Night, an evening dedicated to the GoT prequel “House of the Dragon.” Drinks include Dragon Dreams with Peaflower Gin, Dragonfruit, Citrus & Elderflower; King of the Narrow Sea with Spiced Rum & Bliss Mead; and The Realms Delight with Negroni Sbagliato.

Red Not Chili Peppers, a tribute band to RHCP, will perform with Velvet Willon at 37 Main Avondale Estates.

Guns 4 Roses, a tribute band to GNR, performs at 37 Main Buford.

Shane Smith & The Saints are performing at Terminal West.

SATURDAY

The Chastain Park Arts Festival is happening this weekend. The festival will feature 200 artists and artisans, a children’s area, local food and beverage concessions, live entertainment and more.

Taste Around Town in Chamblee is happening this weekend. The event will feature top-rated chefs, beer, wine, spirites, interactive cooking demonstrations, live music and more.

Exhibition Hub Atlanta is hosting a Star Wars exhibition this weekend. There will be photos, costumes, figures, models and more.

Ball Ground Rocks is happening in downtown Ball Ground featuring live music from Voodoo Heathens, Stagrr Band and T. James Band. There will also be a kids zone, food trucks and vendors.

The Atlanta Opera is launching its 2022-23 Mainstage series with the classic Puccini opera “Madame Butterfly” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will bring composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s award-winning score for the movie “Joker” to life like never before. Watch the emotional journey Joaquin Phoenix’s character Arthur Fleck takes on a 40-foot screen suspended above the orchestra as they play Guðnadóttir’s beautifully haunting score.

SUNDAY

The Historic Oakland Cemetery is hosting a Dia de Muertos Festival. There will be traditional dancing, crafts, authentic Mexican food, a display of altars and more.

Caffeine and Octane is back at Town Center at Cobb in Kennesaw. See thousands of cars, trucks, motorcycles and more. It’s North America’s largest monthly car show.

