Paramore to play State Farm Arena May 25

Joey Howard, from left, Haley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo...
Joey Howard, from left, Haley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pop-punk stars Paramore will play State Farm Arena May 25, 2023. The tour will receive support from British rockers Foals and Bloc Party.

The announcement comes before their long-awaited sixth album This is Why releases Feb. 10, 2023. It will be their first album since 2017′s After Laughter.

Paramore have exploded in popularity in recent years. The band have released several platinum singles throughout their career, including 2007′s “Misery Business,” but they’ve also been one of the foremost contributors to and beneficiaries of the pop-punk revival.

The Nashville-born act played a series of intimate dates this fall, including an upcoming date at the Tabernacle. resale tickets for that show currently cost more than $500! Next year’s tour will be their first headlining arena tour.

Tickets will go on sale for the State Farm Arena show Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

