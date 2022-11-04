Paulding Co. police searching for missing woman with ‘mental health concerns’

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Paulding County are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman with medical issues.

According to officials, Letitia Dawn Gurley was last seen on foot in the vicinity of Villa Rica Highway and Dallas Nebo Road earlier this week.

“She is known to have mental health concerns and substance abuse problems in the past,” officials say.

If you see Gurley, please call (770) 445-2117 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

