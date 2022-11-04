Powerball prize grows to 1.6B: Here’s what you should do if you win

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot has hit $1.6 Billion as of Friday afternoon, making it the largest lottery amount in US history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23. While no one took home the grand prize, two $1 million tickets were sold in Georgia.

With over a billion dollars still on the table, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, but it could happen.

Atlanta News First spoke with Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisor Derrick Murray about what you should do if you wake up to a giant lump sum of cash.

