Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s in Lawrenceville scores 64; Trigos earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, a fast-food spot known for its real chicken received an un-real health score. Zaxby’s failed with 64-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

Zaxby’s report says the person in charge was not maintaining active managerial control. Plus, boiled eggs, sliced cheese, and slaw were at unsafe temperatures. And an employee handled raw chicken and did not wash their hands before touching ready-to-eat fried chicken strips.

And when Atlanta News First went to question the manager about the violations, she covered up her face and told us to leave.

“I’m going to need you to leave. You guys can be outside, but you can’t be in the store,” A Zaxby’s manager said.

There are several other good scores to report around metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, Bombay Kitchen on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker picked up 90-points. In Cobb County, Panera Bread on the East-West Connector in Austell scored a 95. And in Fulton County, The Juicy Crab on Oak Street in Atlanta earned 97-points.

And at Trigos Colombian Restaurant on Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville, they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

Trigos is a family-owned and operated restaurant and bakery and the owners are from Columbia. On the menu they serve bandeja, arroz con pollo, empanadas and more. Boy, that’s good!

