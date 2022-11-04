‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Sam Jay to perform at Variety Playhouse Dec. 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Saturday Night Live writer and PAUSE with Sam Jay host Sam Jay will host a benefit standup show Dec. 2 at the Variety Playhouse.

Proceeds from the show will benefit Positive Impact Health Centers, which provides HIV services, prevention and healthcare to the LGBTQ+ community in Atlanta.

Jay was the first Black lesbian writer in SNL history. She also has multiple standup specials on Netflix, including 3 in the morning.

The show will start at 8 p.m. Dec. 2. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.