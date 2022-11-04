‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Sam Jay to perform at Variety Playhouse Dec. 2

Sam Jay arrives at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in...
Sam Jay arrives at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)(Danny Moloshok | Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Saturday Night Live writer and PAUSE with Sam Jay host Sam Jay will host a benefit standup show Dec. 2 at the Variety Playhouse.

Proceeds from the show will benefit Positive Impact Health Centers, which provides HIV services, prevention and healthcare to the LGBTQ+ community in Atlanta.

Jay was the first Black lesbian writer in SNL history. She also has multiple standup specials on Netflix, including 3 in the morning.

The show will start at 8 p.m. Dec. 2. More information can be found here.

