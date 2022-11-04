Stockbridge man sentenced to life plus 65 years for love triangle murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

James Blake McAllister was convicted of murdering Steven “Hawk” Nichols in July 2019. Nichols was the boyfriend of McAllister’s ex-girlfriend. McAllister confronted Nichols outside a Stockbridge Dollar general before following him to his home and killing him with a sawed-off shotgun. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend.

McAllister barricaded himself inside a Clayton County home and was arrested after a standoff. He was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Holly W. Veal sentenced McAllister to life plus 65 years in prison.

