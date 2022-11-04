Stockbridge man sentenced to life plus 65 years for love triangle murder

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

James Blake McAllister was convicted of murdering Steven “Hawk” Nichols in July 2019. Nichols was the boyfriend of McAllister’s ex-girlfriend. McAllister confronted Nichols outside a Stockbridge Dollar general before following him to his home and killing him with a sawed-off shotgun. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend.

McAllister barricaded himself inside a Clayton County home and was arrested after a standoff. He was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Holly W. Veal sentenced McAllister to life plus 65 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paulding Co. police searching for missing woman with ‘mental health concerns’
Paulding Co. police searching for missing woman with ‘mental health concerns’
telehealth services
Remote patient monitoring expands to include chronic illness in Georgia
Vehicle booted in Midtown parking lot.
Atlanta entrepreneur claims to have key to freeing vehicles of metal boots
Out & About in the ATL
Out And About In The ATL | Nov. 4-6, 2022