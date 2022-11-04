Urgent search for O-negative blood donors across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jerry Hoover gives blood regularly at a Blood Assurance donation center in Cartersville.

“It’s real simple. If I can do it, anyone can do it,” Hoover said. “I think it’s a good thing to do for everybody because there’s a shortage of it right now. That’s what I’ve heard.”

Blood Assurance CEO J.B. Gaskins says that’s true. There’s been a nationwide blood shortage going on for the last few years. Mostly due to COVID-19.

“We’re not seeing the number of donors that we’d once seen,” Gaskins said.

According to Gaskins people stopped giving blood regularly during the pandemic, and they haven’t returned at normal rates. That’s Blood Assurance needs donors ASAP, especially those with O-negative blood.

“O negative is the universal blood type. It can be given to anybody. It’s primarily used when we don’t have a type on a patient, like a trauma patient,” Gaskins said.

This week Blood Assurance recommended several of their north Georgia hospital affiliates pause and reschedule elective surgeries.

“The old adage is, if you talk to a doctor, they’ll tell you they can’t operate without blood,” Gaskins said.

Gaskins is asking all Georgians to roll up their sleeves and help save lives.

“A lot of people say that the biggest reason that they don’t donate is they’ve never been asked. So we’re asking people to step up to the plate. Every donor brings a unique gift to the table when they come in to donate. Whether they bring platelets or plasma cells.”

Blood Assurance is also offering $20 dollar gift cards to those who donate and a chance to win tickets to the SEC Football Championship game.

To sign up to give blood, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.