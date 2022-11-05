65-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a missing man who is reported to have dementia.

Police said 65-year-old Randy Harris was last seen at 1980 Arrow Street SW at around 11:15 p.m. on November 4.

According to police, Harris was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black socks, red Crocs, and a black or brown hat.

Harris is approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911, the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at: www.StopCrimeAtl.org

