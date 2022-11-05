Despite skyrocketing prices, fans call UGA vs. Tennessee tickets ‘priceless’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Georgia Bulldawg and Tennessee Volunteer fans are expected to descend upon the Classic City this weekend for an epic showdown between the two undefeated teams.

“This is a huge game,” Carol Catoe said. “Kirby told us if you still have a voice after the game, then you didn’t do your job!”

More than 92-thousand will pack sold-out Sanford Stadium Saturday, and most of them paid hundreds of dollars just to get through the gates.

According to the online ticket marketplace TickPick, the average price for this weekend’s matchup before the start of the season was $276 dollars. But, they’ve skyrocketed to a whopping $890 following Tennessee’s victory over Alabama.

“We thought about selling our tickets for $800 apiece. But now there’s no way. We have to be in the stadium,” one UGA fan told Atlanta News First.

With the highly anticipated matchup taking place on the Bulldog’s home turf, TickPick reports that 47% of all purchases made are coming from Georgia, while 15% are coming from Tennessee.

The biggest purchase made was for four tickets in Section 102, Row 5 for $1,538 a ticket ($6,152 total).

“We are so excited. This is going to be incredible. UGA alums cannot wait to be there to watch our Dawgs stomp on those Volunteers,” Catoe said.

