FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Skies, Warm, Spotty Showers, Highs 70′s

Cloudy Weekend, Occasional Showers, Especially East Of Atlanta, But Warm Temperatures
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, Warm, Few Showers; Record Heat Sunday And Monday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a cloudy, warm weekend with spotty showers. Today will be in the upper 70′s but Sunday and Monday will be 80 degrees and record breaking! On election day on Tuesday, we will have party sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70′s and very pleasant. The next chance for rain this coming week is on Thursday.

