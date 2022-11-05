FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Skies, Warm, Spotty Showers, Highs 70′s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a cloudy, warm weekend with spotty showers. Today will be in the upper 70′s but Sunday and Monday will be 80 degrees and record breaking! On election day on Tuesday, we will have party sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70′s and very pleasant. The next chance for rain this coming week is on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.