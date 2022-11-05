Gang member sentenced to 10 years for shooting at rivals in Cobb County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at a rival gang, officials say.

A judge sentenced Taviair Dye to a fifteen-year sentence, ten years of which are to be spent in custody.

On October 21, a Cobb County jury found Dye guilty of aggravated assault and violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

According to officials, four men were in the process of changing a flat tire on their car in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Dye opened fire on them, striking their car. The occupants of the car returned fire and fled the area.

Shortly thereafter, Dye sent a threatening text message to an acquaintance of the victims saying that he always shoots first. The occupants of the vehicle were later pulled over for driving on the rim of the car. During the course of that traffic stop, police noticed a bullet hole in the body and window of the car.

Through investigation, police discovered they were involved in the shooting at Country Cove.

Search warrants on social media resulted in additional evidence related to the shooting as well as evidence of Dye’s involvement and association with the 2Solid gang.

In Dye’s social media he bragged about being in shootouts and shooting at opposition members of the 2Solid gang.

“With senseless violent crime on the rise, this sentence sends the message such violence will not be tolerated and anyone involved in such violence will be held accountable in Cobb County,” said Assistant District Attorney Winkler.

