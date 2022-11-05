Georgia election officials prep poll workers for election day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re just four days from the midterms and election officials are expecting high turnout.

Metro Atlanta counties are now putting measures in place, so your voting process is safe and smooth.

With Georgia voters turning out in record numbers for early voting, metro Atlanta counties are now bracing for a busy Election Day.

Dekalb County is beefing up the number of poll workers set to work on Tuesday.

“It’s more than previous elections. We wanted to make sure we had enough folks in those precincts to staff the line and to make sure as much as possible there is no wait or very little wait for our voters,” said Keisha Smith, Elections Director for Dekalb County.

In Fulton County, it’s a similar goal.

“We have increased the quantity of machines at each location so that should decrease the lines,” Nadine Williams, Interim Director for the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections.

As far as safety for Georgia’s election workers and voters, Fulton County said security measures are in place to mitigate potential threats.

“We are assigning an officer to one of our 249 locations out of precaution so there is an officer at every location,” said Williams.

Following the 2020 election, Dekalb County said poll workers have gone through enhanced training.

“The Secretary of State provides the modules for the training, so we just make sure we are going through every scenario so we have a plan for anything that may happen during Election Day.”

But there’s one big thing elections officials are reminding voters to do before Election Day.

“It’s really important that you double check your precinct for Election Day so you don’t end up at the wrong place,” said Smith.

“We’re asking voters to please visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to confirm their voting site before they go out to vote,” said Williams.

