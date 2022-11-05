UGA grad will pilot military flyover during Georgia vs. Tennessee game

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia vs. Tennessee game kicks off at 3:30 on Saturday afternoon and it’s not the only entertainment fans will enjoy in Sanford Stadium.

Joan Heavner and her family showed up a day early and for good reason.

“We had to be here for the practice runs for our grandson. He’s flying the plane and it’s a C-130J,” Heavner said.

Her grandson, U.S. Airforce Captain Trevor Phinney, is the pilot who will lead the military flyover during Saturday’s game in Sanford Stadium.

“I’m just so proud of him and the others too. We have one in the Navy and he’s not here and he’s flying we don’t know where. So, we’re a USA-committed family of Dawgs. D-A-W-G-S,” Heavner said.

And as a Bulldog grad himself, this military assignment is a dream come true for Captain Phinney.

“It is a real honor for him to come and do this and he wanted too very much of course,” Heavner said.

Perhaps it’s a sign that the Dawgs will be flying high during Saturday’s SEC match-up, but none higher than Trevor and his family.

“We’re all here to support them and it will be a Go Dawgs stadium. Nobody is going to be able to talk tomorrow. It’s good you’re doing this now,” Heavner said.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.