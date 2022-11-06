Clayton County police search for missing 14-year-old girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, Toni Harris was reported missing at 3583 Rock Ridge Drive in Rex.

Harris is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials add that Harris has bipolar disorder and depression.

She was last seen wearing a pink tie-die shirt and black shorts.

If you have seen Harris, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

