16-year-old girl reported missing in Union City, police say

According to police, Springer may be in the company of a man she wanted to attend the movies with.
Robin Springer
Robin Springer(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Union City are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said 16-year-old Robin Springer was last seen November 5, at 11:00 am at her home, located at 4701 Flat Shoals Road in Union City, GA.

Springer is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes, and has a black long-length hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black jacket with unknown shirt color.

Police said Springer may possibly be with an unknown man with a “dreadlocks” hairstyle.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Robin Springer please call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

