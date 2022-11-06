Fatal shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Atlanta.

Officers responded to a person shot call at 1085 Katherwood Dr. SW around 5:22 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound.

The male was rushed by Grady EMS to the hospital where he “succumbed to his injuries.”

Homicide investigators also responded to the scene and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation.

Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.

