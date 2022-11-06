FIRST ALERT: Sunday: Decreasing Clouds, Record Heat; Rain/Colder Temperatures Next Week

Record Heat Today And Monday
FIRST ALERT: Decreasing Clouds, Record Warmth Sunday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cloudy skies and warm temperatures will greet you this morning. Expect decreasing clouds throughout the day with temperatures warming to 80 degrees! Monday will also see record high temperatures and partly sunny skies. Election day will be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 70′s. Expect showers and cooler temperatures on Friday.

